The National Dog Show has become a Thanksgiving Tradition.

Hosts John Ohurley and David Frei joined the show with the history behind the show and a preview of some of this year’s competitors.

“The National Dog Show Presented by Purina®” airing on NBC on Thanksgiving Day at noon, is a two-hour special hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia and is sanctioned by the American Kennel Club (AKC).

The competition includes breed and group judging, culminating in the Best in Show finale during which one of seven group-winning dogs will be chosen and celebrated as the winner. This year, 1,800 of the nation’s top dogs spanning over 190 breeds will make up the competitive field.