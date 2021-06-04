John C. Fremont Healthcare District is serving its community and Yosemite visitors

People come from around the world to take in the sights at Yosemite National Park, and sometimes those visitors need medical care. For that, they head to John C. Fremont Healthcare District in Mariposa.

At John C. Fremont, their mission is to excel in the provision of quality healthcare for their community and beyond. For their community members in Mariposa, John c. Fremont has an extensive team of specialists as well as anything our Central Valley tourists might need.