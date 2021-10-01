John C. Fremont Healthcare District is painting the town pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

John C. Fremont Healthcare District in Mariposa has events happening all month long for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

From Pink Drinks to specialty food items all sorts of businesses in the area are getting involved to raise awareness about this deadly disease.

At John C. Fremont, their mission is to excel in the provision of quality healthcare for their community and beyond. For their community members in Mariposa, John c. Fremont has an extensive team of specialists as well as anything Central Valley tourists might need.