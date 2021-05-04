Jimmy Garoppolo promotes a different kind of signing day

Tuesday was a different kind of signing day than Jimmy Garroppolo fans might be used to.

May 4 is SkillsUSA National Signing Day. The day is a marker of celebration and recognition for high school seniors who have chosen to pursue a carer in the skilled trades.

A recent study from Klein Tools found that there is a growing workforce gap amongst skilled trade professions like electricians, plumbers, and contractors.

Jimmy Garoppolo and his dad Tony Garoppolo, a former electrician, celebrated the day by promoting their partnership with SkillsUSA, Klein Tools, and Home Depot, which aims to expose more kids to fulfilling careers in the trades.

For anyone interested in persuing a career in the skilled trades visit SkillsUSA.org.