YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Aug 24, 2022 / 04:14 PM PDT
Updated: Aug 24, 2022 / 04:14 PM PDT
Jim Markham, author of big lucky founded four and developed five successful hair care companies.
In his book, Jim shares his secret ingredients to success and offers today’s entrepreneurs advice.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com