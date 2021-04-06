Jets Plus can take you to your next destination in style

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Imagine jetting off to your favorite destination – you drive up the plane, board with no hassle and no lines. When you land a limo is waiting for you on the tarmac. No airport security. No screaming babies. No sharing armrests.  

Well this dream is more attainable that one might think with Jets Plus in fresno.  

Jets Plus is a global air charter service, big enough to span the globe but small enough to meet virtually everyone’s needs.  

They have a brand new gulf stream that can take you right to your next destination. 

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com