TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies have made another arrest related to a shooting that left two dead and three injured at a Valley gas station, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

In an update on the shooting in Ducor that deputies say involved known gang members from Delano, officials announced the arrest of Kevin Serrano, 21 of Ducor. Deputies say Serrano was "an active participant in the shootout."