Jackson’s Roadhouse is keeping the Harley spirit alive but they’re more than a biker bar

On the way to Millerton Lake, on Auberry Road, you’ll pass by Jackson’s Roadhouse.

With rows of Harley motorcycles out front, you might think this is just a Central Valley biker bar, but you’d be wrong.

Brian and Kelly Hillman took over Jackson’s Roadhouse, previously Sherry’s Roadhouse, and revamped the place. They’re kept their love of hogs alive and blended in their passion for good food, good drinks, and live music.

With 12 outdoor patio tables, an outdoor wood-fired grill, and an outdoor stage, Jackson’s Roadhouse is doing everything it can to keep the beer flowing and keep everyone healthy and safe.

Grab a pint, order some tri-tip from their renouned chef, and grab a seat at Jackson’s Roadhouse.