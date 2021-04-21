Jackson Jewelers had decades of experience in the heart of Old Town Clovis

Jackson Jewelers have been doing business in Old Town Clovis for 30 years and Bruce Jackson has been in the jewelry business for even longer.
They buy and sell gold, design jewelry, sell beautiful watches and they can help buy a diamond for what could be the biggest decision of a person’s life.
Jackson Jewlers is on the corner of Pollasky Ave and Fifth St. in Old Town Clovis.
