J. Jackson Tool Time has every tool for the DIY dad

J. Jackson of J. Jackson Tool Time joins the show to show off his Fathers Day gift solutions, wrapping included.
J. Jackson Tool Time is the premiere tool supplier in the Central Valley and giving big box stores a run for their money. They have dozens of tool pallets and individual tools at discount prices.
Visit J Jackson Tool Time at 5889 E. Clinton in Clovis.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.