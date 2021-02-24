It’s time for Grizzlies baseball!

The Fresno Grizzlies will play ball at Chuckchansi Park this summer with a renewed MLB partnership and a new minor-league affiliation with the Colorado Rockies.

Opening day for the Grizzlies is May 11 against the Visalia Rawhide.

If all goes as planned with Governor Newsom’s tiered reopening plan, the park will be at 20% capacity and fans should expect social distancing and mask requirements, but there will still be plenty of ballpark entertainment.

Tickets can be purchased here on the Grizzlies website.