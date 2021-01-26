It’s never too late or too early to learn a life-saving skill with Central Valley CPR

Saige Pietroforte is one of the youngest people ever to learn CPR. She picked up the lifesaving skill at just 11 months old.

Now, at five years old, Pietroforte is teaching classes at her and her dad’s company, Central Valley CPR.

Central Valley CPR offers a variety of emergency medical training courses in-person and online.

