It’s National Pistachio Day!

California produced more than a billion pounds of pistachios last year, setting a record in 2020.

Pistachios were the third most profitable crop in the Fresno County, bringing in $6.6 billion in 2020.

Experts predict pistachios will only improve their standing in Fresno County’s ag landscape.

Setton Farms, just south of Porterville, is now one of the largest pistachio producers in the nation.

They are dedicated and diligent about every part of the pistachio process with their vertically integrated model.

You’ve probably eaten their happy little nuts without even knowing it. They sell to many private labels around the world.

Setton Farms products are also available on Amazon and they have tons of pistachio recipes on their website SettonFarms.com.

Emily made the Setton Farm’s pistachio and fig flat bread to celebrate this Pistachio Day!