It’s morphin’ time! The Blue Power Ranger is coming to Clovis

David Yoast, who played Billy Cranston the longest-running Blue Ranger, will be at Legends Comics and Games, at 1752 Clovis Ave, Saturday, Jan. 9 from 12:00 – 4:00 pm. 

Yoast will be signing memorabilia and taking pictures with fans as a way to help bring people back to struggling businesses.  

It’s been 30 years since the Might Morphin Power Rangers dominated television screens of kids around the world.  

Since then, the fandom surrounding the popular kids show hasn’t faded.  

Adults who watched the show as kids are just as excited today to see their favorite color ranger at events like Comic Con and signings.  

And fans can meet the blue ranger in Clovis this weekend.  

“Being a part of a show like power Rangers, and the longevity of the show for the original cast at least, has been so humbling,” Yoast said.  

This event will follow all COVID-19 protocols.  

