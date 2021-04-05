It’s kitten season and Valley Animal Center needs your help

As the weather warms up expect to see more kittens at the local animal shelters.

Feline breeding season usually occurs between March and October and shelter can become overwhelmed with stray kittens. That’s why Valley Animal Center, a local no-kill shelter, needs help fostering kittens.

Fostering kittens does require a bit of time, but Alisía Sánchez with the Valley Animal Center said it’s worth every minute. She fostered three kittens last year.

To learn more about fostering a pet with Valley Animal Center visit their website at valleyanimal.org.