It’s grilling season! Here’s how to get creative on the BBQ

Summertime is here which means it’s time to talk barbeque season once again, but the pandemic has changed consumer habits.

People are cooking at home and becoming more confident at the grill. In a General Mills poll of 3,000 U.S. consumers, 67% express that saving money is a key driver to their change in cooking habits. Some feel as if the motivation comes from the fact that they are eating healthier (56%), and others say it just makes them feel good (56%). Whatever the reason, an increase in small outdoor gatherings and barbeques is expected to kick off in summer 2021.

Marisa Brahney, Emmy-award-winning television host, and lifestyle expert joins Central Valley Today to share her tips and tricks for winning at summer grilling.