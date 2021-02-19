It’s Cookie Season! Girl Scouts partner with Grubhub for cookies on demand

It’s everyone’s favorite season – Girl Scout Cookie season!

Your local Central California South Girl Scouts will still be boothing at local grocery stores, but this year you can get your cookies delivered right to your door with Grubhub.

The Girl Scouts of America partnered with Grubhub to offer delivery during this Girl Scout cookie season.

Visit grubhub.com and enter your zip code to find the nearest Grubhub location and this weekend only Grubhub will be running free delivery specials.

You can also go to girlscoutsccs.org and click on our smart cookie finder app to see what booths are closest to you.