Buddy Check Day is on the 24th day of every month. It’s a day to call, text or email your buddy and remind them to do a self-examination for breast cancer.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, but catching it early can make all the difference. This is why monthly self-examinations are so important.

This month KSEE24 News Anchor and Buddy Check leader Stefanie Booroojian received a proclamation from the Fresno City Council for her service to Buddy Check and breast cancer awareness.