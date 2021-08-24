It’s Buddy Check Day! Get in touch with your buddy and save a life today

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Buddy Check Day is on the 24th day of every month. It’s a day to call, text or email your buddy and remind them to do a self-examination for breast cancer.  

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, but catching it early can make all the difference. This is why monthly self-examinations are so important.  

This month KSEE24 News Anchor Stefanie Booroojian spoke with Rhonda Murphy about her journey with breast cancer and the support that came from the Sisterhood of Survivors.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com