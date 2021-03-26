Isolation during the pandemic can impact your diet; Healthy living tips from Joy Bauer

A nationwide survey commissioned by Barclays as they researched issues of importance to the AARP Foundation found that half of Americans aged 50 and older say isolation from friends and family has been more challenging than concerns over their own health.

That isolation can have ripple effects impacting other parts of a person’s life, including diet.

Healthy lifestyle expert Joy Bauer joins Central valley Today to share her tips for imrpoving diet during the pandemic and previews her new show on Amazon Live, Health, Happiness, Joy.