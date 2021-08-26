International Dog Day with Valley Animal Center and their adorable adoptables

International Dog Day is celebrated every Aug. 26 and we thought there was no better way to celebrate our four-legged friends than with Valley Animal Center.

Valley Animal Center is a no-kill shelter dedicated to controlling the pet population with spay and neutering and education.

You can catch Valley Animal Center on CVT every Monday for Mutt Monday, when they feature an adorable adoptable looking for a loving, forever home.

On this International Dog Day, Alisia Sanchez and Ruben Cantu brought their entire mobile adoption unit with some of their adorable adoptables.

Anyone interested in adopting any of the featured dogs can contact Valley Animal Center’s dog adoption center at 559-233-8717 or via email at dogs@valleyanimal.org.