Ingenious Escape Rooms has an ingenious way to continue business during the pandemic

Ingenious Escape Rooms just opened a new location in Downtown Fresno and they’re looking to expand into Clovis as well.  

They’re following all of the standard pandemic protocols at their headquarters in Bakersfield, but in Fresno they’ve moved the adventure outside.  

Participants still have to use physical clues to solve a problem, but everything takes place in a public space outside.  

Ingenious Escape Rooms is open for reservations on line.  

