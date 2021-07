Impractical Jokers is back for a ninth season and according to Joe Gatto, it will be 10% better than last season.

“Every year we try to build 10% every season. So, we’re on our ninth season. So, we’re 90% funnier than the pilot episode, ” Gatto said.

Impractical Jokers is a dare and challenge show. Four lifelong friends seek to embarrass each other with a series of funny challenges and dares, the loser has to entire punishment.