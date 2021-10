SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Visitors from the Central Valley going to Lake Tahoe were caught in a snow storm snarling traffic on Highway 50, the route that most visitors take coming from Fresno.

According to the National Weather Service, this severe winter storm brought heavy rain, snow, and potentially damaging winds. Officials say recent wildfire burn scars are at the highest risk for flash flooding and debris flows.