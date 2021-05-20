Imagine U is back ready to inspire Central Valley kids

ImagineU opened its doors Friday, May 14 after more than a year of pandemic restrictions.

During the closure the Visalia childrens’ museum remodeled and now has a fresh, new design and more interactive exhibits for more inspired imaginations.

ImagineU’s newest and largest indoor exhibit features renewable natural gas. Made possible by SoCal Gas, children will now be able to learn, in a fun and interactive way, how renewable natural gas is made and where it is used around their own homes. Outdoors, First 5 of Tulare will help children improve their cognitive, physical, social and emotional well-being through a completely redesigned outdoor toddler playground. Renovations have already begun, with a completion goal of 2022. These exhibits join the more than 12 other interactive exhibits, many of which have received a refresh over the last year.

ImagineU Children’s Museum is a non-profit 501(c)(3), educational institution that is designed for children and families. Our child-centered exhibits focus on agriculture, science, and art through the power of play. Play is the vehicle for exploring and learning, developing new skills, and connecting with others.