If mosquitos love you, you need this

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Now that we’re almost halfway through fall, we can all finally go outside without melting, so it’s the perfect time to try out some bug-repellent products.
Wildbloom’s rub on bug-repellent balm is just what you need to keep bugs at bay.
It’s made with a unique blend of essential oils, rosemary, lemongrass, coconut, and peppermint do the trick. It’s the perfect travel companion for adults and kids. Just throw it into your bag – no messy sprays or fuss! You’ll have an excellent barrier for up to 12 hours.

Wildbloom also has a full line of skincare products for dry, oily and acne-prone skin.

The Perfect Clarity Face Oil is a must-have for those with oily and acne-prone skin. Its detoxifying blend of oils will hydrate and balance skin with our causing irritation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com