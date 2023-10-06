From gold medals to crown jewels to setting the gold standard people’s love for gold dates back tens of thousands of years.

To highlight the quest for this precious metal is a new documentary: “GOLD: A Journey with Idris Elba” now streaming on YouTube. The award-winning actor takes us on a real-life journey, exploring the mysteries and untold stories of our quest for the rare earth metal.

Market Strategist Joe Cavatoni with the World Gold Council, which commissioned the project, joined the show with some insight into how gold impacts us every day and some behind-the-scenes details from the documentary.