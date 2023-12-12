Having a primary care doctor that you trust and who knows your personal history can be so important to your overall health. This is especially true as we age, and potentially have more, and sometimes more complicated, health challenges.

A good doctor-patient relationship can go a long way in getting and keeping you healthy.

Chris Williams, chief medical officer of Central Valley Health Plan, and Kevin Green, director of Humana, joined the show with tips on how to make the most out of the important relationship with a primary care doctor.