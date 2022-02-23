Hu-ha Wear is mineral underwear that’s soothing for those with sensitive skin and for anyone that enjoys a healthier and more sustainable material for their delicate region.

These panties and bras are made with breathable cellulose and super soft tree-derived fabrics with an enhanced mineral that is odor-reducing and prevents bacteria growth.

These aren’t your grandma’s bras and panties. They’re available in modern, fun, and sexy styles!

Instead, the brand has carved its own niche and is full of forward-thinkers, steering clear of synthetics and embracing better designs and materials featuring a seam-free gusset infused with soothing zinc oxide.