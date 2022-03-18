World Down Syndrom Day is March 21 and the Down Syndrome Association of Central California (CASCC) has teamed up with Pieology to raise awareness and money for their organization.
Order in-store, online, or via the Pie Life App at any Central Valley Pieology on WDSD between 11 am to 11 pm, enter promo code RAISEFUNDS at check out, and 25% of your order will benefit local programs and services hosted by Down Syndrome Association of Central California.
DSACC is a local non-profit whose mission is to enhance the quality of life for all people whose lives are touched by Down syndrome.
World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) , 21 March, is a global awareness day that has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012.
The date for WDSD being the 21st day of the 3rd month was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome which causes Down Syndrome.
Here is how you can join the celebration:
- Rock some crazy socks! By wearing one or more crazy patterned socks others will ask you why, giving you the chance to share about World Down Syndrome Day & raise awareness! Don’t have fun socks to wear, head over to DSACC.ORG to pick up a pair that was created by and supports local non-profit, Down Syndrome Association of Central California
- Dance it out! DSACC invites you to stop whatever you are doing at 3:21pm, turn on some tunes and dance it out for three minutes and twenty-one seconds!