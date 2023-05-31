America is in the middle of a workplace revolution. From working remotely to shorter work weeks to labor shortages, in just three years, how we work and live has radically changed – and we’re not going back to “normal.”

Gallup experts say the changes to the traditional workplace are causing a corporate culture crisis, which is leading to employee retention problems and lost customers.

Jim Harter, Ph.D., is Gallup’s Chief Workplace Scientist and he literally wrote the book on managing effectively in today’s environment. he joined the show with tips and insights from his latest book,, “Culture Shock.”