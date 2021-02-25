How to recognize blossom types on the Fresno Blossom Trail

If you live in the Central Valley chances are you have at least one photo in front of the beautiful blossoms that come and go every spring, and if you don’t now is the time to snap one because the blossom trail is blooming.

The Blossom trail spans several Central valley Counties including parts of Clovis, Sanger, Fowler, Selma and Reedley.

Kristi Johnson, from the Fresno County Office of Tourism, said you can recognize the fruit tree type by examining the blossoms. Watch the interview above for more!

Every year the non-profit the Fresno County Blossom Trail, has an art contest as part of the Fresno Fair. The winning art work is turned into a poster. The 2021 Fresno Blossom Trail is available for purchase right now – $15 for a signed poster and $10 for an unsigned poster. Call sanger chamber 875-4575 to purchase.

For more information on the trail visit www.goblossomtrail.com or follow us on Twitter @goblossomtrail