Our health is one of the most important things we have, and now is the time for you to make sure that you can keep yourself and your family healthy.
James Scullary of Covered California joins us today to show you how you may be able to get financial help to lower the cost on brand-name health insurance.
How to lower the cost of health insurance with Covered California
