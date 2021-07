A 2021 Aflac survey found 90% of men said they lead at least a somewhat healthy lifestyle. Yet, 45% of men did not visit their doctor for an annual wellness checkup in the past 12 months. Research also suggests men may hold incorrect perceptions about their health.

Jeramy Tipton, from Aflac, shares some interesting findings from the study and some tips on how to get them men in your life to take their health seriously.