How to get happier and healthier in 2022

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As January quickly passes us by, our New Year Resolutions may be tapering off. But you don’t need a lot of fanfare or a ball to drop in Times Square to make healthy goals and gain momentum on good-for-you habits!

So what is your “why”? Do you want a fitter physique? To learn a new hobby? A happier mood? To set a prime example for your family?

Jamie Hess is here to help!

Fuel your fighting spirit and get back on track with some simple but effective ways to get happier and healthier in 2022.

Jamie Hess is a wellness lifestyle expert and the co-creator of @NYCfitfam. Named “one of the seven fittest couples on Instagram” by Women’s Health magazine, Jamie and her family have been featured on Dr. Oz, The Daily Burn, Refinery29, The New York Post, The Observer, MindBodyGreen, and more. Her focus is on fitness, nutrition, wellness hacks, and conscious parenting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am