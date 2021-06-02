How to get elderly loved ones to accept your help

old man serious discussion with younger man indoor, grand father serious talking with his son at home.

As we age, it can be difficult to accept the way our minds and bodies change, and accepting help from a child or loved one is even harder.

Dr. Ravi Sandhu, the owner of Synergy HomeCare of Fresno, said reframing how we present help to a senior is a great first step to getting them to actually accept the help they may need.

