How to get elderly loved ones to accept your help

CVT

by:

Posted: / Updated:

old man serious discussion with younger man indoor, grand father serious talking with his son at home.

As we age, it can be difficult to accept the way our minds and bodies change, and accepting help from a child or loved one is even harder.  

Dr. Ravi Sandhu, the owner of Synergy HomeCare of Fresno, said reframing how we present help to a senior is a great first step to getting them to actually accept the help they may need.

Synergy Homecare of Fresno can be a great resource for people with aging loved ones. Visit them online or call 559-765-4687.  

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com