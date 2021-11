Willow Dental Group is hosting its 8th annual Cash for Candy drive from Nov. 1 through Nov. 5.

Stop by Willow Denalt between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm and receive $2 for every pound of candy you drop off, up to 5 pounds or $10.

All of the candy goes to goodie bags for servicemen and women, first responders, and law enforcement officers. Kids can also write cards to those serving the county overseas.

Willow Dental Group is located at 6753 N Willow Ave in Fresno.