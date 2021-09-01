How to find out if you qualify for Fresno’s Eviction Protection Program

The end of the month is a critical time for people still struggling to pay rent because of the COIVD-19 health crisis. The state’s moratorium on evictions will start to expire on Oct. 1.

Tenants who have been taking advantage of the moratorium will need to start making rent payments in full and cover 25% of past rent or enroll in a local rental assistance program.

The city of Fresno is working with tenants right now on rental assistance and eviction cases with legal assistance from Emerzian Shankar Legal Inc.

To find out if you qualify for the Eviction Protection Program fill out the survey at www.fresno.gov/epp.