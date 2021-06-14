How to donate on this World Blood Donor Day

Today is World Blood Donor Day and the Central California Blood Center is in dire need of blood.
Ersilia Lacaze of the Central California Blood Center said the shortage of blood donating events over the last year and the spike in trama cases in the summer months has the organization in a tough position.
But, you can help but going to donateblood.org and donating today.
