“If we’re going to be in love with our country we have to be proud of it. And if we aren’t proud of it, what are we doing to change certain aspects so that we can be proud of it?” Dr. Nicole Price, national empathy coach, asked.

Dr. Price joined the show with a thought-provoking perspective on how our country doesn’t have to be perfect for you to love it, but you need to be trying to make it better.

Her book, Spark the Heart: Engineering Empathy in Your Organization is available online and at a bookseller near you.