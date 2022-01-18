How to avoid burn out with this simple 3 minute exercise

After a couple of years of the pandemic, the stress and exhaustion may have created a new health crisis – BURN OUT!

Moms, teachers, kids, remote workers, front-line workers, and most especially, health care workers are all burnt out. There is a light at the end of the tunnel that is growing nearer every day, but now is not the time to let down our guard. We are more likely to emerge from this challenging time on solid footing and with our fire still burning if we commit to simple lifestyle changes to strengthen our resilience.

Greg Hammer, MD, Stanford University professor, physician, best-selling author, and mindfulness expert, shares strategies to find balance and avoid burnout.V

Visit GregHammerMD.com to find out more about Dr. Hammer’s easy strategies and daily practices for preventing burnout and finding peace.