How to approach the wine and cheese platters for the holidays

The holidays are here, which means good times with good food and good wine.
Wine and cheese pairings always make for a festive holiday gathering, but putting them together can be intimidating.
So we invited Certified Sommelier Theo Rutherford to help us out.
Here’s what he suggested:
- The Calling Chardonnay is an award-winning selection sourced from California’s Sonoma Coast. The crisp acid and citrus flavors in this wine will pair well with a creamier cheese like Humboldt Fog or Brie.
- Girard “Artistry” is a focused blend from some of the best vineyards in Napa. The wine’s dark red fruit flavor and the velvety body pair well with a hard cheese with a little age to it, like a gouda or a cheddar.
- Josh Cellars is available via joshcellars.com, Drizly, Total Wine, and select retailers nationwide.
- Josh Cellars Reserve North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon is the perfect premium wine selection to share with your loved ones. This wine is sourced from one of the most prestigious winemaking regions in CA and has flavors of dark cherries, hazelnuts, mocha, and a touch of vanilla. It pairs well with bleu cheese.