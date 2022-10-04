YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Oct 4, 2022 / 04:14 PM PDT
Updated: Oct 4, 2022 / 04:14 PM PDT
The American Red Cross Central Valley Region is helping with the devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian.
Executive Director Lori Wilson joined the show with how you can help here at home.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com