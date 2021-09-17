How the auction is prepared each week for deals at Freeway Enterprises

Freeway Enterprises is family-owned and striving to give you the best auction around. 

Auctions take place each week with new items each auction. Everything at Freeway-Enterprises starts at just $2.50. The bidding window opens Wednesday evening and closes at 9:00 am Saturday.

It takes a lot of work to sort through the hundreds of pallets that come through the warehouses at Freeway Enterprises. Auctioneer Nic Picard gave us a behind-the-scenes look at how he gets the auctions ready each week.

The featured items this week are this beautiful dining table with six chairs and this trendy, new sofa.

