Lori Budd joined the show with three unique Rhône wines from Tablas Creek out of Paso Robles.

The wine’s flavor profile is almost as interesting as its journey to the bottle and the winery’s commitment to the planet. In this edition of Wine Wednesday we sipped on:

2022 Tablas Creek Grenache Blanc

2021 Tablas Creek Roussanne 2021

Tablas Creek Esprit Blanc

Learn more about wine with Lori Budd on her blog ExploringtheWineGlass.com.