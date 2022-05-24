Who better to showcase Ohio University’s versatile and life-changing RN to BSN program than those who know it best – its students.

Vanessa Garcia is a current Ohio University student and lives right here in the valley. The program has allowed her to work full time and raise a family. Garcia joined the show to share how Ohio University is helping her achieve her professional goals.

Ohio University RN to BSN Program Highlights:

  • 100% online
  • Complete in as little as 12 months with five-week nursing courses
  • Work at your own pace with eight available start dates per year
  • Enjoy one of the nation’s most affordable RN to BSN programs, with pay-as-you-go options available
  • There’s no limit on the number of transfer credits accepted by the program
  • Accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) and the Higher Learning Commission (HLC)*
  • Ohio University is a military-friendly and yellow ribbon institution