April is Financial Literacy Month and personal finances are top of mind as we look to set smart money habits, whether that be budgeting, opening new credit cards, choosing the right bank, or investing. However, for many, these topics can be confusing and stressful, particularly for young adults or college students who may be new to managing their personal finances or have recently become independent.

Former NCAA athlete, Team USA Softball player and current MLB Analyst, Jessica Mendoza understands the importance of financial literacy and how making smart money decisions today can set your “future self” up for financial success.

Mendoza joined the show with her latest collaboration with Invesco QQQ and how it can help students and student-athletes understand more about their money.