Everyone knows the saying, “If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.” But how about, “If you follow what you love, you may end up with a million-dollar business?”

According to a new Small Business Report that surveyed more than 2,600 eBay sellers globally, 45% of business owners with storefronts on eBay were identified as “accidental entrepreneurs,” who turned their passion into a business without necessarily intending to start one. And those hobbyist-turned-entrepreneurs are “accidentally” building businesses that benefit from a global reach, a sustainable platform and access to all, including 15% surveyed who self-identified as having a disability.

Angie Cardona-Nelson, the owner of Angie’s GreenGo Surplus, is one of those “accidental entrepreneurs” following her passion with the help of eBay.