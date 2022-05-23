Kids are often so full of energy – but these last few pandemic years have taken a toll on some of our youth.

How can you recognize if a child is burned out or is suffering a more serious mental health issue?

A global survey just released finds a big gap in what parents say is needed to figure this out.

While most think a student’s access to mental health services in schools is critical, there’s a disconnect, because parents say only a fraction of schools provides any services at all.

Morgan Champion, school counseling services lead for Pearson, joined the show with some guidance and insight for parents.