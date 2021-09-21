How America’s leading brewer helps during natural disasters and their new partnership for pet preparedness

As wildfires still burn in the West and victims in the Gulf Coast and Northeast pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ida, Anheuser-Busch and American Humane have partnered to support pet-focused disaster relief efforts.

In recognition of National Preparedness Month, American Humane Disaster & Cruelty Response Specialist Amber Batteiger and Anheuser-Busch Chief External Affairs Officer César Vargas share how the country’s leading brewer is leveraging its emergency drinking water program to help pets.

For more information on creating a disaster plan for you, your family, and your pets visit AmericanHumane.org or Anheuser-Busch.org.